Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

