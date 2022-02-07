MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and $1.25 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.69 or 0.07179390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.94 or 0.99769123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

