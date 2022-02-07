Maplelane Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $581.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.