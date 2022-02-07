Maplelane Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $581.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.17 and a 200 day moving average of $623.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

