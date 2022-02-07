Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $104,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 26.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $344,449,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,521 shares of company stock valued at $34,746,009. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

