Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,929 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 4.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $155,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $513.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

