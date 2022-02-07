Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.79. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 102,406 shares traded.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

