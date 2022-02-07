Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

