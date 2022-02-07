Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 4,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

