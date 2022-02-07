Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,088 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $530.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

