Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.