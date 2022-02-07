Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.49 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

