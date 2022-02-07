Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.22 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AVIR opened at $6.84 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

