Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 250 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $306,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.00 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

