Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up about 4.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

