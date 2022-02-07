Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.95 on Monday, hitting $374.25. The company had a trading volume of 173,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $367.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

