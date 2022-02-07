Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

