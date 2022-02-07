MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

