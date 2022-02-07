MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.