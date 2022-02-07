McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

