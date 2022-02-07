Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 84.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,161,858 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $55,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

