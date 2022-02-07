Megacoin Market Cap Tops $191,820.34 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $191,820.34 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00309192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,848,817 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

