Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $255,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in V.F. by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

