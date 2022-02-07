Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,990 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

