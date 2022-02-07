Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $233,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $36,959,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Catalent by 435.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 194,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.95. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

