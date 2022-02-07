Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 3,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 115.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,306,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. 88,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.