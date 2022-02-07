Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $8.80 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

