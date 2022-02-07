Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.0% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,491,595,000 after acquiring an additional 246,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

FB traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.28. 399,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $646.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

