Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $290.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $425.00.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

