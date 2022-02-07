Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.