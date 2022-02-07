Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 490736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

