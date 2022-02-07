Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 490736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 10.95.
Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.