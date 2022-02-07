Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

MRU stock opened at C$68.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$69.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.95.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. NBF boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.