MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 46.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.