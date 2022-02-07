MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.