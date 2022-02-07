Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s 2nd Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $305.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

