MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $391.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $391.64, but opened at $408.02. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $417.26, with a volume of 8,602 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
