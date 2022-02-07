MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $391.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $391.64, but opened at $408.02. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $417.26, with a volume of 8,602 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

