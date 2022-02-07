Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.