Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $1.93 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

