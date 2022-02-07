Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 3,541 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

BEPC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $57.98.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

