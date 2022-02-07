Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 100,000 Shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Artisan Acquisition were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,486,000.

NASDAQ ARTAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

