Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kraton by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.38. 3,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

