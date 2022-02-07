Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $63.97

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $344,023.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $63.97 or 0.00144366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 156,187 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

