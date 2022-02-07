Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 69,017 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Phillip Bentley bought 69,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £41,410.20 ($55,673.84).

Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 60.40 ($0.81). 1,190,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,304. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.24) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.24) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

