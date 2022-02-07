Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.