Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,708,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.01 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Moderna by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

