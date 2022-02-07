Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

