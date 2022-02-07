Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Financial Analysis

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.83 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -25.07 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blend Labs 0 1 6 0 2.86

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.54%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.51%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blend Labs beats Momentive Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

