Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,123.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.57 ($28.55).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,856.50 ($24.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,830.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,881.04. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709 ($22.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($28.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62.

In related news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,626 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,426.51). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.00) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($95,993.55). Insiders bought a total of 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136 over the last ninety days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

