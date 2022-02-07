Morgan Stanley Cuts Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

