Morgan Stanley Cuts Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.
Konecranes Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.