Morgan Stanley Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.