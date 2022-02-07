Morgan Stanley Trims Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Target Price to $275.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.75.

Abiomed stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

